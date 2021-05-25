Game Of Thrones Photo : HBO

HBO has had a lot of trouble getting its Game Of Thrones prequels off the ground, with only one—the questionably wigged House Of The Dragon—actually getting in front of cameras, but the premium cable network is insistent that more Game Of Thrones prequels will happen eventually. It announced a new batch of them back in March, and now one of those prequels has inched slightly closer to actually happening. Deadline says the project called 10,000 Ships (not to be confused with that same number of maniacs) now has a writer, meaning it pretty much just needs actors and cameras before it becomes a real TV show.

The writer in question is Amanda Segel, an executive producer on Person Of Interest and Hulu’s Helstrom, in addition to work on The Good Wife and the Mist TV show. Also, she apparently worked on a TV adaptation of Ubisoft’s deeply troubled Skull And Bones pirate video game, which has been in development for a really long time but still hasn’t come out. As for 10,000 Ships, here’s Deadline’s version of the premise, which is absolutely loaded with Game Of Thrones lore: “The drama is expected to follow the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who traveled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.”

Holy cow, those are some words. If none of that is clear to you, that premise would put it about 1,000 years before the stuff that happens in the original Game Of Thrones. Historical figures that get referenced in the old show (like Nymeria) will show up, but there probably won’t be too many familiar things beyond that and all of the usual Westeros locations and general fantasy-themed death and misery.