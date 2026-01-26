Everyone who hated Geese’s SNL performance needs to chill out The buzziest band of 2025 played “Trinidad” and “Au Pays du Cocaine” on Saturday night and now the internet’s loudest cranks are comparing their performance to Fear’s in 1981.

Ashlee Simpson, Fear, DJ Khaled, Lana Del Rey, and… Geese?!? Yes, you read that right: social media’s elder-millennial and Gen-X contingent would have you believe that Geese’s SNL appearance on Saturday night is now one of the worst in the show’s 51-year history. In a recent email forwarded to me, music critic Bob Lefsetz wrote that “despite all the hosannas in the press, the word [about Geese] does not seem to be spreading.” Look, Geese have over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out their recent US tour, and got invited to perform on one of the oldest network television shows still going. Maybe it doesn’t matter what the rock rags are saying about these four New Yorkers, but it’s not like Geese is some obscure underground band. They don’t need an SNL cast member stumping for them like John Belushi did for Fear in 1981 (though somebody in the writer’s room is responsible for pitching James Austin Johnson’s Cameron Winter impression last month). It’s OK to acknowledge that the hype exists, even if you’re not opening your wallet to it anytime soon.

But the cranks just don’t dig the kids. SNL subreddits clocked Geese for being a “god-awful,” “astroturfed band” performing songs off Lou Reed and Metallica’s Lulu album. Yikes. One user even claimed that they would “genuinely rather listen to AI music with royalties that go to diddy’s defense team” than spend even a second with Getting Killed. Double yikes. @rychkid on X wrote, “So, Geese is about the worst band I’ve ever seen on #SNL, and I’ve been watching since 1977.” If he’s telling the truth (he’s probably not), then that means he tuned in on October 21, 1978 when Frank Zappa hosted the show and got himself banned. Maybe @rychkid was waving his fist in disapproval when Elvis Costello started playing “Radio, Radio,” or started clutching a rosary when Sinead O’Connor ripped up the photo of Pope John Paul II. He must have called in sick when Mk.gee came by the show in 2024. Sure, Fear tore apart the SNL studio when they played, but at least the show was somewhat game to do some weirdo shit back then. One of the coolest moments in the show’s history was when Harry Dean Stanton and the Replacements got drunk before the show went to air and proceeded to get even drunker as the night went on. Every time I imagine a 4-foot-11 Lorne Michaels fuming over that, my cheeks get sore from grinning.