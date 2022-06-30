Gemma Chan, one of only a few actors to play multiple different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is leveraging her success in superhero movies by starring in an upcoming Netflix limited series about time travel. The show is based on The Moon Represents My Heart, the not-yet-published debut novel from Thai-Chinese author Pim Wangtechawat (whose website says it will be published in the U.K. next year, but there’s no word on an American release).

The Moon Represents My Heart is about “a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel” (is that more common in British families than it is here?). When the parents of the family mysteriously disappear, their son and daughter have to travel through time to try and find them “while coming of age as adults.” Seems like some metaphors are in play, so that’s fun—at least in a literary sense, as trying to learn how to be an adult in a world where your parents are gone, even if it’s because of time travel complications and not straight-up death, is difficult.

The Moon Represents My Heart is being produced by Free Guy director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, which already has a relationship with Netflix through his other Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project. This all comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that the streaming service’s senior vice president Emily Morris “brought the book into the company,” which is interesting (since it hasn’t been published yet), so that means early copies must be making the rounds among Hollywood entertainment industry-types. That’s probably a good sign, if only for The Moon Represents My Heart’s viability as a TV show and for Pim Wangtechawat’s viability for getting paid (writers don’t get paid enough in general, regardless of if they’re selling an unpublished novel to Netflix, and they should all be paid more).