As we reported yesterday, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been doing better than predicted this weekend. It’s not setting any records, but its prediction-defying $44 million opening was easily enough to put it on the top spot of the weekend’s box office charts. You’re going to ask, so we looked it up: That’s less than what Ghostbusters (2016) made in its opening weekend, but not much less. Save that information for whatever stupid internet fight you want to have.

Advertisement

After that is Marvel’s Eternals, which fell pretty far down to $10 million this weekend. That’s a solid drop, but the movie is still sitting at $135 million after three weeks. Some of these other movies would kill for that kind of money… like, say, Clifford The Big Red Dog, which made only $8 million this weekend and has a total of $33 million.

The next one (or should we say “the next two,” because that’s the thing Will Smith says in the trailer?) is King Richard, which made a not-so-great $5.7 million. The movie is currently available on HBO Max, so there’s a chance that ate into its potential profits, much like with fifth-place finisher Dune. It made $3 million this weekend and is alllmost at $100 million, so i t will probably hit that mark, but the box office is notoriously unpredictable these days. (Experts thought Ghostbusters: Afterlife would make under $40 million, but it made slightly over!)

The rest of the top 10 is unremarkable (who wants to hear about Venom: Let There Be Carnage for an eighth week in a row?), but there is something interesting if you go way down to 17th place. That’s where you’ll find Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, a movie that is not about the theme song to Rescue Me. It made $134,447, which is very little, but it did that on only five screens. That’s a per-screen average of more than $26,000, and we were impressed a month ago when The French Dispatch got $25,000 per screen.

If C’mon C’mon expands as widely as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and maintains that average (which is impossible and will never happen), it will make… still less money than even Eternals earned. Hollywood is brutal. Anyway, this information comes from Box Office Mojo, and you can head over there for more detailed numbers. The full top 10, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Eternals Clifford The Big Red Dog King Richard Dune Venom: Let There Be Carnage No Time To Die The French Dispatch Belfast Ron’s Gone Wrong