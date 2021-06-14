Girls5Eva blessed with season 2 renewal at Peacock

Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell in Girls5Eva Photo : Peacock

Our favorite Dream Girlfriends (because their dads are dead, so you’ll never have to meet them) are returning for another season of musical shenanigans, as Peacock has officially given a second season order to Girls5Eva. The musical comedy, which debuted just over a month ago, quickly built a following with its hilarious soundtrack of ’90s throwbacks (and one incredible Simon and Garfunkel parody—“New York Lonely Boy”) and a quartet of equally funny leads, played by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips. Created by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series follows a girl group that rose to fame with one hit single during the height of boy/girl pop group mania in the ’90s. Two decades later, when a famous rapper samples their one hit song, the four remaining members of Girls5Eva reunite and try to mount a comeback.



“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Peacock debuted the full eight-episode first season of Girls5Eva on May 6, followed by a soundtrack release featuring nine tracks from the series, including the eponymous theme song and the aforementioned “New York Lonely Boy,” performed by the Milk Carton Kids. There were technically 31 tracks in the first season alone—a true feat of comedic songwriting from Scardino and series songwriter, composer, and producer Jeff Richmond (aka Mr. Tina Fey).