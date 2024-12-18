Girls5Eva canceled 4eva (again) Netflix joins the cancel Girl5eva challenge.

No stranger to cancelation, Girl5eva has once again been canceled. This time, Netflix, the streamer that saved the series from non-existence after Peacock canceled it in 2022, is the latest to nix the musical comedy. The first two seasons of Girls5eva streamed on Peacock in 2021 and 2022. Netflix aired the third and final (for now) season in March.

Actually, it’s been canceled for almost two weeks at this point. Busy Phillips confirmed that Girls5eva had suffered a forced breakup on the December 4 episode of her podcast, Doing Her Best. “It’s dead,” she said. “I’m just saying it because fuck it. If Netflix won’t, I will. I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts or I don’t know.” Phillips theorizes that the name possibly “alienates men—like straight fucking dudes.” Still, she does not give into despair and believes the Girls will sing again because “the characters are too good,” and she doesn’t think “it’ll ever be dead-dead.” She says she’s joked with the cast that maybe they “should do Radio City or turn it into a live stage show—a musical, maybe even Broadway someday.”

Of course, we at The A.V. Club loved the show and named it one of the 25 best of the year. “Alas, the third season of Girls5eva still struggled to find an audience, though not because of any decline in quality,” wrote Noel Murray in our Best Of ranking. “If anything, the show’s latest (and possibly last) season reaches for a little more emotional depth amid all the showbiz spoofing.”

