R.I.P. Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning songwriter of "Falling Slowly" from Once The Irish musician, who won the Academy Award for his work in Once, was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Glen Hansard, the Irish musician perhaps best known in the United States for his Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly,” has died. Hansard was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin on Wednesday, according to The New York Times. Police did not immediately confirm Hansard’s identity, though Irish media and government officials did, with Prime Minister Micheál Martin calling Hansard “[a] talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years.” Hansard was 56 years old.

Hansard rose to fame in Ireland in the 1990s as the frontman of the band The Frames, and with a role in the 1991 film The Commitments. He came to greater international prominence with his starring role in the film Once, for which he and co-star Markéta Irglová won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly.” The film was later made into a stage musical, which won several Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and earned Hansard a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, he appeared in and contributed music to the film Cyrano.