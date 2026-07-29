R.I.P. Glen Hansard, Oscar-winning songwriter of "Falling Slowly" from Once

Glen Hansard, the Irish musician perhaps best known in the United States for his Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly,” has died. Hansard was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin on Wednesday, according to The New York Times. Police did not immediately confirm Hansard’s identity, though Irish media and government officials did, with Prime Minister Micheál Martin calling Hansard “[a] talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years.” Hansard was 56 years old.
Hansard rose to fame in Ireland in the 1990s as the frontman of the band The Frames, and with a role in the 1991 film The Commitments. He came to greater international prominence with his starring role in the film Once, for which he and co-star Markéta Irglová won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly.” The film was later made into a stage musical, which won several Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and earned Hansard a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, he appeared in and contributed music to the film Cyrano.
Born into a working-class household in Dublin, Hansard first picked up a guitar when the uncle the instrument belonged to was sent to prison, according to the Times. He began performing as a busker on the streets of Dublin and formed The Frames in 1990. He quickly took a film role in The Commitments, though he later told the Times he was “a real believer in sticking to your craft” and unsure about acting again. In an interview with this site in 2009, he said he was offered the role of Rorschach in Watchmen, but was too busy with his Oscar run-up to accept—though he was very tempted.
Hansard’s breakthrough stateside came in 2007 as Guy in Once, a role that allowed him to both act and stick to his craft. Reviewing the movie for this site in 2007, Nathan Rabin opined that Once is “just about perfect” and called Hansard’s performance “stunning,” writing, “this ingratiatingly scruffy, slice-of-working-class-life treasure is brave enough to be quiet and restrained, yet littered with moments of transcendence, musical and otherwise.” The song “Falling Slowly” was a hit in the United States, Ireland, and Canada. Accepting his Academy Award, Hansard memorably ended his speech with “Make art!”
After Once, Hansard and Irglová continued to perform as a duo, The Swell Season, covering Neutral Milk Hotel for A.V. Undercover in 2010 and releasing the album Forward in 2025. Hansard contributed music to several other films through the rest of his life, including Sing Street, Flag Day, and Cyrano. He is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saairtsa, and their three-year-old son Christy.