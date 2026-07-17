God Of War seeking new Kratos

Earlier this year, Prime Video shared a first look at its forthcoming God Of War series, depicting Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as Kratos and Vinson. Now, however, it seems there’ll be a second first look on the way, as Hurst has exited the series, and Prime will recast him, according to Deadline.

Per the trade, Hurst, who had been slotted to lead the adaptation of the PlayStation game, was injured on set back in June. It was first reported by TMZ last month that Hurst had injured a bicep while performing a stunt on the show. He’s since gone on to have surgery, and the recovery is fairly long; longer, at least, than it was deemed appropriate to wait. Deadline suggests that Hurst wouldn’t be able to be safely back on set for the rest of 2026, and the show’s production has already been on hiatus for a month.

It sounds like a pretty crummy situation all around; Hurst had already shot a good amount of the series, not to mention putting on 40 pounds of muscle for the role. Four episodes had reportedly already been shot and it doesn’t sound like much of that footage will be able to be used given that Hurst acted opposite the child actor Vinson and children age quickly. It’s unclear where the casting process stands right now, but pre-production is expected to begin again in about a month.