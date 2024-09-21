Golden Bachelorette to limit screen time for contestant accused of stalking ex Gil Ramirez, who Joan Vassos gave a rose to in the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette, was found to have had a temporary restraining order filed against him

The Bachelor franchise seems, at times, to be nearly as bad at dodging around potential red flags as some of its contestants. Case in point: A comment today from an unnamed “insider” on the dating franchise, which says that further episodes of The Golden Bachelorette will limit their focus on contestant Gil Ramirez, who received a rose from Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos in the show’s premiere episode—and who has since been discovered to have had a temporary restraining order filed against him by an ex.

Now, to be fair to the producers of the reality TV show, court documents (dug up by People) support claims that Ramirez didn’t get hit with the order until after the show had run its usual background check on him, but right before production on the show started. (We would assume you watch these people like hawks during that period, but maybe there are only so many “trainers,” “marketers,” and “fitness professionals” you can keep an eye on.) The same unnamed source claimed that producers have “further edited his already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward,” so don’t expect Ramirez, an “educator” from Mission Viejo, California, to stick around Vassos’ entourage much longer.

Per People, the temporary restraining order was granted against Ramirez after his ex alleged that he stalked her; the hearing was then postponed because Ramirez was unavailable (presumably because he was in Bachelor Land), and both the case and the order were eventually dismissed “without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service.”