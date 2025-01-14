Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Glass Animals, and more will headline Gov Ball 2025 All four artists are also leading this year's Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee.

Want to dance along to “Sticky” with Tyler, The Creator or scream about being an “All American Bitch” without flying all the way to Tennessee? Now, anyone who’d rather party in the Big Apple this summer (or missed out on the Bonnaroo Festival presale) can do just that. Tyler, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, and Glass Animals are all doing double duty as headliners for both Bonnaroo and New York City’s Gov Ball, which just announced its lineup today.

Joining the four artists above in New York are Benson Boon (with Tyler, The Creator on Friday) and Feid (with Rodrigo on Saturday), as a little treat for festival fanatics who may want to go to both. (Hozier and Glass Animals are teaming up on Sunday.) Other notable artists include Tyla, T-Pain, Car Seat Headrest, JPEGMAFIA, Clairo, The Japanese House, and more.

Unfortunately, ticket-holders this year won’t get to see the Chappell Roan Of Liberty emerge from a giant apple smoking a joint unless something really unexpected happens. On the other hand, most people didn’t even know who Chappell Roan was this time last year, so any one of the artists lower on the list could sprint ahead and surprise us.

Per usual, Gov Ball’s three stages will set up in Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 – 8. Fans can sign up for an SMS presale by securing a passcode here. The presale will take place this Thursday (1/16) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET, before prices increase with the regular sale at 11 a.m. You can check out the full lineup below: