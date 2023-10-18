20 great horror movies that were never released in theaters

Common wisdom dictates that when a film doesn’t get a theatrical release it’s a sure sign that it’s crap (see pretty much any direct-to-video Disney sequel for proof of that theory). However, in a genre as frequently low-budget as horror, there can be a laundry list of reasons why a picture never makes it to a cinema, from excessively gory content to an indie studio going bust. This is especially true in the streaming age, where Shudder and Netflix have their own feature-length originals, which can easily be excellent. With that in mind, here’s The A.V. Club’s list of the 20 best horror movies that never got a chance to shine on the silver screen.

