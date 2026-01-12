Great Job, Internet!: Leonardo DiCaprio had a blast during Golden Globes commercial break The One Battle After Another star seemed to be talking about K-pop with someone across the room.

At the Golden Globes last night, host Nikki Glaser opened the show with a perfunctory joke about how Leonardo DiCaprio dates women under 30 before pivoting. “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. I tried not to, but we don’t know anything else about you, man,” she quipped. With Timothée Chalamet favored to win the award for Best Actor (Comedy or Musical)—an award he did ultimately take home—the monologue moment seemed poised to be DiCaprio’s main moment of the night. Thankfully for us, however, the people with phones and cameras inside the room were able to deliver a viral moment arguably better than anything in the actual show.

New York Times film reporter Kyle Buchanan captured DiCaprio doing some top-tier pantomime and face acting during a commercial break. He generally seems to be having a blast. We may never know exactly what he was talking about—as Glaser joked, he doesn’t really do interviews—but the consensus online seems to be that he was mouthing the words “I saw you with the K-pop thing,” according to both The Guardian and Buchanan’s X replies. The other consensus is that he was talking to his One Battle After Another co-star Chase Infiniti, who is a noted fan of K-pop. It’s always nice to see a father take an interest in the things his child likes.