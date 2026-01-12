All the winners at the 2026 Golden Globes [Updating Live] The 83rd annual Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, kick off tonight at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Going into the night, One Battle After Another leads the film categories with nine nods. Since the nominations came out last month, the film has done quite well on the awards circuit, winning Best Picture and Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards and snagging six nominations at the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) last week. Sentimental Value, which follows One Battle After Another, was shut out at the Actor Awards and failed to win any of its Critics Choice nominations. Of course, different people vote for each of these things, so it’s still anyone’s guess how these films fare tonight.

On the TV side of things, The White Lotus leads with six nominations and Adolescence follows with five. It’s been three years since The White Lotus was in the running, and at the 2023 ceremony it took home the trophies for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. This year, however, it competes as a drama, against nominees like The Pitt, Pluribus, and Severance. Hacks, which won the awards for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress (for Jean Smart) last year, is back in the running for the same awards again. Hannah Einbinder is also once again in the running for supporting actress, and with a new Emmy in her possession, perhaps she could earn a win tonight, too.

Motion Picture (Drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Nouvelle Vague

Male Actor (Drama)