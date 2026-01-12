All the winners at the 2026 Golden Globes [Updating Live] 

The 83rd annual Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, kick off tonight at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount Plus. 

By Drew Gillis  |  January 11, 2026 | 7:58pm
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Film News 2026 Golden Globes
All the winners at the 2026 Golden Globes [Updating Live] 

The 2026 Golden Globes will kick off at 8 pm E.T. tonight, honoring the best in movies, TV, and, for the first time, podcasts. The ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser and sponsored by gambling platform Polymarket

Going into the night, One Battle After Another leads the film categories with nine nods. Since the nominations came out last month, the film has done quite well on the awards circuit, winning Best Picture and Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards and snagging six nominations at the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) last week. Sentimental Value, which follows One Battle After Another, was shut out at the Actor Awards and failed to win any of its Critics Choice nominations. Of course, different people vote for each of these things, so it’s still anyone’s guess how these films fare tonight. 

On the TV side of things, The White Lotus leads with six nominations and Adolescence follows with five. It’s been three years since The White Lotus was in the running, and at the 2023 ceremony it took home the trophies for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge. This year, however, it competes as a drama, against nominees like The Pitt, Pluribus, and Severance. Hacks, which won the awards for Best Comedy Series and Best Actress (for Jean Smart) last year, is back in the running for the same awards again. Hannah Einbinder is also once again in the running for supporting actress, and with a new Emmy in her possession, perhaps she could earn a win tonight, too. 

Check out all the nominees below—we’ll keep the list updated as the show goes on. 

Motion Picture (Drama) 

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) 

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Nouvelle Vague

Male Actor (Drama)

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Male Actor (Comedy or Musical) 

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor (Drama)

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Female Actor (Comedy or Musical) 

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Supporting Actor 

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Supporting Actress 

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Director 

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Screenplay 

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Original Score 

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Original Song 

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“I Lied to You” Sinners
“No Place Like Home” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams” Train Dreams

Animated Feature  

KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Non-English Language Film 

The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sound of Falling (Germany)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Sirāt (Spain)

Cinematic Box Office Achievement 

Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best Performance In A Stand-Up Comedy Special

Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman, PostMortem
Kevin Hart, Acting my Age

Best Podcast 

Good Hang With Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
SmartLess
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First

Best Drama Series

The Pitt
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Male Actor, TV Drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor, TV Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Comedy Series

The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor, TV Comedy

Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor, TV Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend

Male Actor in Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Male Actor TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Female Actor TV

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus 

 

Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
Join the discussion...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 