Nikki Glaser takes shots at Warner Bros., CBS News during Golden Globes opening monologue

Nikki Glaser kicked off the 83rd Golden Globes tonight by sort of addressing the various elephants in the room that is the United States in January 2026: “Yes, the Golden Globes — without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now.” While of course she didn’t address everything going on—there would simply not be time for that—she did take some shots at the Trump administration and at CBS, which airs the ceremony.

After starting the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5, Glaser joked that many of the people in the room were sex criminals. “There are so many A-listers here, and by A-listers I do mean people that are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” Glaser quipped before taking aim at the Justice Department. “Yes, and the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department.” (Of course, there’s no Golden Globe for Best Editing—how silly!)

The jokes with perhaps the most teeth, however, came at the expense of CBS, the network airing the show. “The award for most editing goes to CBS News,” said Glaser. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news. We needed another!” Glaser also offered a pretty good bit about not actually knowing anything about Leonardo DiCaprio other than the fact that all his girlfriends are in their 20s and called the Wicked sequel Wicked: For Money. Check out her full monologue below.