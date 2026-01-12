Nikki Glaser takes shots at Warner Bros., CBS News during Golden Globes opening monologue
Glaser joked that the award for "Best Editing goes to the Justice Department."Image credit: Paramount
Nikki Glaser kicked off the 83rd Golden Globes tonight by sort of addressing the various elephants in the room that is the United States in January 2026: “Yes, the Golden Globes — without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now.” While of course she didn’t address everything going on—there would simply not be time for that—she did take some shots at the Trump administration and at CBS, which airs the ceremony.