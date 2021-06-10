Bo Burnham Screenshot : Bo Burnham

Can’t get enough of a little bit of everything all of the time? You’re in luck. The synth beats and pandemic shrieks of Bo Burnham’s Netflix special Inside are now available on music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, um, Amazon Music, uhhhh, Pandora, and does Pfizer have a music streaming platform? Well, ignore that last one until we get some confirmation on Pfizer Music. But the rest are confirmed.



Burnham’s special, which premiered on Netflix on May 30, is the comedian’s return to live comedy—well, in a way. The shot-in-one-room collection of comedy songs and aching expressions of life in quarantine is Burnham’s first special since 2016’s Make Happy. Without an audience, the comedian’s focus is purely on the songs and, as the title implies, himself. He makes good because tracks like “Welcome To The Internet,” “ White Woman’s Instagram,” and “Sexting” are all bangers, comedically, and emotionally. Plus, for all you weirdos who are obsessed with Jeff Bezos, you get those fawning interludes for the man, “Bezos I” and “Bezos II”—there’s simply no better way to say goodbye to the richest man in the world as he prepares for his glorious departure from Earth.

Burnham stopped doing standup following Make Happy due to mental health concerns. He hasn’t been idle, though. Last year, he co-starred in the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman. In 2018, Burnham made his directorial debut with Eighth Grade, which our own A.A. Dowd called “a perceptive, realistic comedy about tweenage life that’s also rich in compassion, that scarcest of junior-high commodities.” Inside shows that his directing skills haven’t languished.



Inside is garnering praise as well, becoming one of the buzziest TV events of the season. And now you can bring Bo’s musical nervous breakdown to your ears, which should satisfy most Burnie Bros (Burnie Bos?) until they start demanding a vinyl copy of the album. Either way, you now have the perfect soundtrack to FaceTiming with your mom.