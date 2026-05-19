Grey's Anatomy is spinning off to rural Texas

The dream of the 2020s is alive in Texas. This, at least, is the message we hear from a good swath of pop culture, from the comedy and tech bros decamping to Austin to the various TV series that have spun-off to and been franchised in the Lone Star State in recent years. 9-1-1, The Big Bang Theory, and Yellowstone have all expanded their franchises in Texas in the past decade, and now Grey’s Anatomy is getting in on the action in one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S.

Deadline reports this morning that a Texas-based spinoff of ABC’s long-running medical drama has been ordered to series. The still-untitled spinoff will be co-created, written and executive produced by original creator Shonda Rhimes and Grey’s showrunner and executive producer Meg Marinis. The series is expected to debut midseason 2027; longtime star Ellen Pompeo will also be an executive producer on the series.

Though this is not the first Grey’s spin-off—fans of the series will likely remember Private Practice and Station 19—it still represents some firsts for the series. It’ll be the first show in the Grey’s universe to not take place in a city on the West Coast. (Both Grey’s and Station 19 are set in Seattle, while Private Practice moved down to Los Angeles.) Instead, the new series will be set in rural West Texas, with the hospital as “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere,” according to the show’s logline. Spooky! It’ll also be the first Grey’s spin-off not to include any characters from the original, focusing instead on a new group of doctors; however, Deadline reports that it’ll still likely have some kind of connection to Seattle Grace through at least one character. Maybe Owen had a brother in Texas this whole time.