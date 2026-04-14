Luca Guadagnino decides it's time to weigh in on ballet-and-opera-gate The director comes to the defense of Timothée Chalamet, a month after the Oscars.

About a month ago, Timothée Chalamet went from being the Polymarket frontrunner for Best Actor at the Oscars to being basically persona non grata for a few weeks. This was largely because, while discussing the movie industry, he said: “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.” The backlash was swift, and while that backlash wasn’t enough to lose him an Oscar—the voting window had closed by the time the comments went viral—they did at least make him the butt of many jokes.