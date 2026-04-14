Luca Guadagnino decides it's time to weigh in on ballet-and-opera-gate

The director comes to the defense of Timothée Chalamet, a month after the Oscars.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 14, 2026 | 9:22am
Image: Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Film News Timothée Chalamet
Luca Guadagnino decides it's time to weigh in on ballet-and-opera-gate

About a month ago, Timothée Chalamet went from being the Polymarket frontrunner for Best Actor at the Oscars to being basically persona non grata for a few weeks. This was largely because, while discussing the movie industry, he said: “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there.” The backlash was swift, and while that backlash wasn’t enough to lose him an Oscar—the voting window had closed by the time the comments went viral—they did at least make him the butt of many jokes.

Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name and one of Chalamet’s earliest major collaborators, has now chimed in to ask: What’s the big deal? “I am not on social media and don’t understand how one [single] comment can become a planetary polemic,” Guadagnino recently told Italian outlet La Stampa (via The Guardian). Chalamet “could have spared himself … but he’s young, smart, sensitive, and he fears that cinema could become marginal. And that’s why every form of imagination should be nurtured,” continues the director. “We must unite the arts, not separate them.” The Guardian notes that Guadagnino directed a production of the opera Falstaff in 2011, for what it’s worth. 

At the same time, Alex Beard, chief of London’s Royal Ballet and Opera, said this morning that the theater got a huge boost of sales after Chalamet’s comments went viral. “I thought it important that we didn’t issue a kind of hoity-toity response to Chalamet. We simply said ‘Take a look at what we’re doing, mate,’” Beard told The Times. “And our ticket sales got an immediate boost. So cheers, Timmy!”

 
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