Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to imagine the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor in new show

Have you seen The Wizard Of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked, and maybe even The Wizard Of Oz at the Sphere, and still dreamed of flying over the rainbow just one more time? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been reading from the Grimmerie and magicked up just the thing. The couple is taking their own stab at Ozian lore in a new series called Dorothy, Deadline reports.

The trade describes the show as “a contemporary, music-infused YA retelling of Wizard Of Oz based on L. Frank Baum’s books using the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today.” The Yellow Brick Road has pretty much always been a metaphor, of course—it’s something Dorothy and her friends had to travel to find that they had what they wanted all along. Still, we’ve also gotten a new, music-infused telling of the L. Frank Baum classic every couple of decades since the original in 1939, so we were pretty much overdue for a new attempt to drop in by balloon. It’s already been more than 20 years since Wicked originally premiered on stage. A couple of other attempts have come and gone since then (remember Oz The Great And Powerful?), but maybe this one will stick.

Gina Matthews is credited as the show’s creator, while Stefani and Shelton will serve as executive producers. “I’ve been in love with The Wizard Of Oz books since I was a child,” Matthews said in a statement. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness—and a lot of grit—we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

“I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project,” Shelton said in his own statement. “It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,” Stefani added. We’ll see if Dorothy has as much heart, brains, and courage as its predecessors whenever it clicks its heels and lands on Prime Video.