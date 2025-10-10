Haim and Bon Iver team up for meditative new single "Tie You Down"
"Tie You Down" will appear on Haim's forthcoming deluxe version of I Quit.Image: Haim/Columbia Records
Haim and Bon Iver may not know how to enter into a romantic relationship without tying the other person down, but they don’t seem to be having any problems maintaining a relationship with each other. The artists just released a new collaboration, “Tie You Down,” which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of Haim’s June album I Quit. That’s set to drop October 17.