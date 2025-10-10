Haim and Bon Iver team up for meditative new single "Tie You Down"

Haim and Bon Iver may not know how to enter into a romantic relationship without tying the other person down, but they don’t seem to be having any problems maintaining a relationship with each other. The artists just released a new collaboration, “Tie You Down,” which will appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of Haim’s June album I Quit. That’s set to drop October 17.

“Tie You Down” is a tender, meditative duet between Danielle Haim and Justin Vernon that finds both yearning for a relationship but nervous about how it will progress. “I want you here / But I don’t know how / Not to tie you down,” they sing in the first chorus, which later morphs into, “I want you here / But I don’t know how / To tie you down.”

Vernon and Haim also recorded a romantic but questioning duet called “If Only I Could Wait” for Bon Iver’s recent album, SABLE, fABLE. In a statement, Vernon called the song, “A bilateral crying question. How long can the two of us hang on to each other?” Vernon also co-wrote I Quit‘s “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out.”

This has already been a good week for Bon Iver fans. In addition to the new single, the artist also released a fun video for SABLE, fABLE‘s “Day One” that featured a line-up of artists and celebrities auditioning to “become” Bon Iver, among which were a few familiar faces like Cristin Milioti, Jacob Elordi, and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark.