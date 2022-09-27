Time (and probably a tidy sum) must heal all wounds. Hannah Gadsby, a one-time Netflix darling for her breakout special Nanette and a one-time Netflix critic, has brokered a multi-title deal with the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes nearly a year after Gadsby’s scathing note to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos over his support of Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy.

The deal includes Gasby’s next standup show, Body Of Work, as well as a showcase for multiple international comics. “In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a lineup show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians,” Gadsby said in a statement (per THR). “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms. Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard. Recorded in a single run in the U.K. in 2023, this will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time.”

In her open letter to Sarandos, Gadsby previously wrote, “You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted,” referencing the apparent uptick in trolling from Chappelle’s fans following his special. “Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do shits with more back bone than you. That’s just a joke! I definitely didn’t cross a line because you just told the world there isn’t one.”

Hard to imagine making peace after that gauntlet got thrown, but Gadsby posted on Instagram that the showcase of “genderqueer voices… made my decision to do a third special with them a little easier.” However, she added that the specials will premiere on Netflix “at some point… in the future, I suppose. It’s hard to say exactly because time is a flower and algorithms are boring.” But at least they pay the bills.