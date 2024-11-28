Happy Thanksgiving from The A.V. Club We’ll be taking a couple of days off from the news, but we’ve prepared a feast of features for our dear readers in the meantime.

Whether you love Thanksgiving, hate Thanksgiving, or have complicated feelings about it, there’s one thing we can all agree on: it’s a federal holiday in the United States. As such, The A.V. Club is taking the day off (and tomorrow too!) to spend time considering what we’re thankful for and generally doing other things.

But fear not, loyal readers: while our human employees are resting, the Internet never will. We’ve prepared a veritable feast of reading for you until we’re back at our posts, with features across all of our verticals. On Wednesday, we kicked the celebration (and traveling) off with a selection of podcasts to accompany your drive over the river and through the woods. Our staff also put together a decade and genre-spanning hour of music to accompany your dinner or your drive.

For Thanksgiving proper, we’re taking stock of the culture we were thankful for this year, and offering a selection of movies perfect for watching as you drift in and out of your post-dinner turkey coma. That’s not to mention our regularly scheduled recaps (Silo and Outlander are still happening, holiday or not) and features, including William Hughes’ Game Theory column on Friday. This weekend, there’s plenty to look forward to—and, dare we say, to be thankful for.