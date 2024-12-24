Happy holidays from The A.V. Club We’ll be taking a break from the news today and tomorrow.

It’s Christmas Eve. Tomorrow is Christmas Day (and the first day of Hannukah!), and The A.V. Club will be closed on both of these days. We’ll miss you all dearly, but the news will briefly halt so we can spend some time with loved ones and some time playing reindeer games.

But if you need a break from all of that and are itching for something to read, you will find no blame from us, dear reader. Instead, may we recommend revisiting some of our favorite media of 2024? Peruse our favorite films of 2024 (and favorite scenes while you’re at it) and perhaps you will find the perfect thing to throw on after dinner if you cannot stomach watching A Christmas Story for the 30th time. Or check out our favorite shows and albums of the year, and perhaps you’ll find a new favorite to carry you into 2025. However you spend the next couple of days, regularly scheduled programming will return on Thursday. See you then, and to all a good night!