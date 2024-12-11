Harley Quinn gets the hell out of Gotham in season 5 trailer Everyone's favorite villainess couple is relocating to a super new town in the new season.

Unlike New York City, it turns out the rats do own Gotham. At least, that’s what it looks like in the Harley Quinn fifth-season trailer. “Gotham’s really gone to shit,” as Harley (Kaley Cuoco) puts it, and our favorite villainess couple could use a change of scenery. So rather than stick around in the toxic waste of the Bat domain, the gals and their pals are following the yellow brick road to somewhere a little more super when the season premieres on January 16.

Yes, the gang is relocating to Metropolis, “the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet,” per the synopsis from Max. “Harley and Ivy (Lake Bell) discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.”

The Harley Quinn fifth season trailer sees Ivy accepting a job to run the Metropolis Green Initiative from Lena Luthor, voiced by Aisha Tyler. It might seem a little strange for Ivy to get back into business with a Luthor given the events of last season, but this season is all about fresh starts. So fresh, in fact, that the show seems to be dropping the whole “Gotham City Sirens” storyline that began at the end of the fourth season. Showrunner Dean Lorey told TVLine that the remaining threads from the fourth season (like what happened to Nightwing) would be resolved, but he “wanted to get the old gang back together and get a little back to basics. So it’s a different season, it’s a bit more focused, and it has a lot of new stuff but with the same group.” After the premiere on January 16, new episodes will drop weekly every Thursday through March 20.