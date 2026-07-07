Harry Shearer, for one, does not welcome our new AI overlords
Promoting his musical about—you guessed it—J. Edgar Hoover, Shearer pinpoints the causes of Hollywood's AI takeover: Hype and vulnerability.Photo: Frinkiac
Harry Shearer’s vocal cords must be exhausted. After approximately six millennia voicing half the town of Springfield on The Simpsons, the multi-hyphenate performer would likely rather be churning out episodes of Le Show, the radio program he’s shepherded for the last 45 years, and writing a musical about J. Edgar Hoover than voicing Principal Skinner for a lucrative sum. So you’d think that he’d welcome the AI assist. Well, serves you right for assuming, because Shearer is actually not impressed by the technology’s “sophisticated form of mimicry.” As to whether he’d let a sycophantic hallucination-and-plagiarism machine voice one of his beloved characters, he thinks it’s a “good idea” to trademark names and likenesses, à la Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey. “The problem I see with it is it’s all just a very sophisticated form of mimicry,” he continues. “It’s just statistically one word following [another].”