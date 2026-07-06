Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper are assembling a team for Ocean's prequel

George McKay and Vicky Krieps join the previously-announced Monica Barbaro and Josh Gad.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 6, 2026 | 3:46pm
Photos: Nick Agro ©A.M.P.A.S., Mike Baker / ©A.M.P.A.S.
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Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper are assembling a team for Ocean's prequel

Ocean’ses Eleven (both in 1960 and 2001), Twelve, and Thirteen focused on a (mostly) male group of thieves, while 2018’s Ocean’s 8 flipped the script to focus on the ladies. Now, with a new Ocean’s prequel on the way, perhaps we’re getting something actually new for the series: gender parity, or something closer to it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sequel has added Phantom Thread‘s Vicky Krieps, The Beast‘s George McKay, and The Intouchables Omar Sy. There’s no info on who the new recruits are playing, but the movie is understood to focus on Danny and Debbie Ocean’s (played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock in the new millennium movies) parents. Those roles are expected to be played by Margot Robbie, who is producing the film through her LuckyChap banner, and Bradley Cooper, who is slated to direct and produce

They join some other recent additions to the cast. Last week, Deadline reported that Monica Barbaro will join the cast, while THR notes that Josh Gad and recent Oscar nominee Wagner Moura have joined the cast. Moura is said to be playing the film’s villain, while the rest of the cast hasn’t been confirmed for any particular role. The movie reportedly takes place during the 1963 Grand Prix, and will start shooting later this month in Paris and the south of France. Perhaps the greatest heist will be that of The White Lotus‘ locations

 
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