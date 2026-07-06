Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper are assembling a team for Ocean's prequel George McKay and Vicky Krieps join the previously-announced Monica Barbaro and Josh Gad.

Ocean’ses Eleven (both in 1960 and 2001), Twelve, and Thirteen focused on a (mostly) male group of thieves, while 2018’s Ocean’s 8 flipped the script to focus on the ladies. Now, with a new Ocean’s prequel on the way, perhaps we’re getting something actually new for the series: gender parity, or something closer to it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming sequel has added Phantom Thread‘s Vicky Krieps, The Beast‘s George McKay, and The Intouchables‘ Omar Sy. There’s no info on who the new recruits are playing, but the movie is understood to focus on Danny and Debbie Ocean’s (played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock in the new millennium movies) parents. Those roles are expected to be played by Margot Robbie, who is producing the film through her LuckyChap banner, and Bradley Cooper, who is slated to direct and produce.