Harry Styles is fighting for his life in "Aperture"
The new music video for the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally lead single sees Styles dancing and tumbling down some stairs.Screenshot: Harry Styles/YouTube
The music video for “Aperture,” the lead single from Harry Styles’ upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, quickly recalls a bit of the legendary music video for Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon Of Choice,” and that’s before Styles even starts dancing and flying. Set in a massive, brutalist hotel, Styles has a violent encounter—with a fan? A stalker?—and damn near smashes his head open tumbling down some concrete steps. Styles eventually turns from the pursued into the pursuer before he and the other person begin dancing in sync and floating around.
