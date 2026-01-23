Harry Styles is fighting for his life in "Aperture"

The music video for “Aperture,” the lead single from Harry Styles’ upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, quickly recalls a bit of the legendary music video for Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon Of Choice,” and that’s before Styles even starts dancing and flying. Set in a massive, brutalist hotel, Styles has a violent encounter—with a fan? A stalker?—and damn near smashes his head open tumbling down some concrete steps. Styles eventually turns from the pursued into the pursuer before he and the other person begin dancing in sync and floating around.

Though the clip does recall a bit of Spike Jonze’s music videography, “Aperture”‘s video comes from director Aube Perrie, who has an impressive resume of her own. The director has worked with Styles many times previously, and crafted particularly memorable videos for Megan Thee Stallion, Jade, Fontaines D.C., and The Hives.

Beside the new video, Style also announced a whole slew of tour dates, including a 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden, doubling his 15-date stay there in 2022. Styles also announced dates in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney. Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arrives on March 6.