Harry Styles announces return of kissing, disco

Harry Styles must have been exhausted by 2023. After releasing Fine Line in 2019, Styles followed it up with 2022’s Harry’s House, toured extensively, appeared in the films Eternals and My Policeman, weathered the whole Don’t Worry Darling situation, and ultimately won Album of the Year. A break was in order, and perhaps it changed Styles. The musician announced his return today, and it comes with a limit on how much disco he’s willing to offer.

Styles’ fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is scheduled to release on March 6. The former boy bander hasn’t shared any music from the project yet, so we’ll have to wait to see just how much disco is included. Styles’ music has previously been fairly indebted to the music of the 70s and 80s—”As It Was,” the ubiquitous lead single from Harry’s House, recalls A-ha’s “Take On Me”—so this seems like a reasonable direction for him to go.

The pre-sale link for the album on Styles’ website also suggests that a tour is on the horizon. If you’d like to indulge in some rumors, Page Six reported earlier this week that Styles is planning another residency at Madison Square Garden after his 15-date stretch there in 2022. There aren’t many details yet about that either, but the outlet expects him to tour in 2026. Maybe that’s what he’s saving up his disco for!

Check out the album art for Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally below.