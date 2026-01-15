Harry Styles announces return of kissing, disco
Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will arrive on March 6.Image: Columbia Records
Harry Styles must have been exhausted by 2023. After releasing Fine Line in 2019, Styles followed it up with 2022’s Harry’s House, toured extensively, appeared in the films Eternals and My Policeman, weathered the whole Don’t Worry Darling situation, and ultimately won Album of the Year. A break was in order, and perhaps it changed Styles. The musician announced his return today, and it comes with a limit on how much disco he’s willing to offer.