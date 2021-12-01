The “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? ” debate ha s gained a lot of traction since we first posted this list a few years back. Sure, you may not automatically think of Alan Ri ckman invading an office building or legendary car chases or surrealist parables when you’re celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah—although maybe you do, we won’t judge (aft er all, It’s A Wonderful Life has its dark moments as well) .

But after so many years of Miracle On 34th Street and White Christmas, it’s de finitely time to branch out into a more off-bran d breed of holiday film. The pivotal moments of these twenty-plus cinematic efforts take place during the holiday season, but they’re not the ones that necessarily come to mind when you think “holiday movie.” So this December, curl up with a double feature from the below list for a much-needed new take on the holiday spirit. ( And for the record, Die Hard is absolutely a Christmas movie.)