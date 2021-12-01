The “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” debate has gained a lot of traction since we first posted this list a few years back. Sure, you may not automatically think of Alan Rickman invading an office building or legendary car chases or surrealist parables when you’re celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah—although maybe you do, we won’t judge (after all, It’s A Wonderful Life has its dark moments as well).
But after so many years of Miracle On 34th Street and White Christmas, it’s definitely time to branch out into a more off-brand breed of holiday film. The pivotal moments of these twenty-plus cinematic efforts take place during the holiday season, but they’re not the ones that necessarily come to mind when you think “holiday movie.” So this December, curl up with a double feature from the below list for a much-needed new take on the holiday spirit. (And for the record, Die Hard is absolutely a Christmas movie.)