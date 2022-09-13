There are few 25-year-old gonzo journalists better than Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan. After building a steady following over the last few years, first with his All Gas No Breaks series, which exposed the lack of concern the purest freaks in America had for the pandemic, and then on his Channel 5 News YouTube channel. Over time, Callaghan’s knack for embedding himself in hostile situations sans comment, criticism, or closed-mindedness helped elevate the series, as the show waded into more dangerous situations, such as ‌the George Floyd protests, the war in Ukraine, and the Flat Earth Conference.

Last year, Callaghan left All Gas over contract disputes with Doing Things Media, who were attempting to franchise the show. Callaghan has done well since then, remaining a fiercely independent chronicler of the world’s various subcultures and the ugliness and beauty within. He’s also continued improving his show, interview style, and choice of subjects, getting more specific, funnier, and more willing to put himself on the line. Now, he has a chance to reach another level, thanks to HBO.



Minneapolis Protest

HBO acquired Callaghan’s upcoming January 6 documentary, which will chronicle Callaghan’s “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.” Seeing as the footage will have been shot in 2020, some footage from his “wild RV journey” would’ve been documented on All Gas No Breaks. Produced by, who else, A24 and his longtime supporters Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the movie will not be Callaghan’s first time dealing with the insurrection crowd. In the past, he’s interviewed the “QAnon Shamen” Jake Angeli from prison, the QAnon Patriot Roundup, the NRA conference, the People’s Convoy, and the Pickup Artist Bootcamp.



Callaghan’s film wouldn’t be the first documentary about January 6 from HBO. Last year, they released the six-part Q: Into The Storm documentary, which laid out the rise of 8chan, online conspiracy theories, and their role in the insurrection.



No word yet on a release date, but we’re looking forward to the January 6 committee subpoenaing Callaghan to get an early look at the thing.

