The first season finale episode of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning series Hacks left fans wanting more. Thankfully, it’ll soon be time to see what awaits Deborah Vance (played by absolute legend Jean Smart) and Ava (played by Hannah Einbinder). The show returns in May, and HBO Max has now released the first official trailer, teasing what’s to come.



The last episode of Hacks ended with a big cliffhanger. Deborah tried out the material Ava wrote for her—but she bombed. She didn’t let that stop her from working with Ava again, though, ultimately deciding to rework the material and hit the road on tour with Ava in tow. But Ava had sent a scathing email about Deborah to the British writers who’d interviewed her for a gig, revealing the diva’s former problematic behavior.



The trailer shows some of the chaos of the email, with Ava seen calling her manager Jimmy in panic, telling him about the email she sent to the writers about Deborah. “I said some pretty revealing stuff,” she says. He states the obvious, warning her, “She will kill you if she finds out.”

The trailer doesn’t show the inevitable, eventual fallout. Instead, it gives a glimpse of life on the road. Living in Vegas with Deborah was tough enough, but it’s apparently tougher when they’re stuck together 24/7 in a van. Finding a spot for your kombucha in the tiny fridge filled with Deborah’s skincare products? Tough luck, Ava!

We’re also introduced to Laurie Metcalf’s character, Alice (who everyone calls “Weed,” a nickname that Pete Wentz gave her), who is Deborah’s tour manager.



The trailer also highlights the fact that Deborah still seems to have a soft spot for Ava. She confides in Ava about being terrified to read the reviews because she cares so much about her career, and she questions whether the tour was a good idea in the first place—Ava assures her that this challenge will be worth it.



Hacks will return on May 12.