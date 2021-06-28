HBO Max renews Made For Love for a second season

Made For Love Photo : John P. Johnson/HBO Max

Today, HBO Max announced that it had renewed its dark comedy series Made For Love for a second season, bringing back showrunner Christina Lee and adding additional showrunner Alissa Nutting (who was an executive producer on season one and wrote the book that the show is based on). This news comes from a press release, which is predictably light on spoilers for a TV season that hasn’t been made it, but it’s at least implied that the whole cast—which included star Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Romano—will all be returning. Without getting into spoilers, though, it would be notable if any one of them didn’t come back.

The first season of Made For Love was about a woman named Hazel who tried to escape from a toxic marriage to a manipulative tech billionaire, only to discover that he planted a chip in her brain that allowed him to monitor everything she did. Milioti played the woman, Magnussen was the bad husband, and Romano played Milioti’s elderly father. The season ended with a cliffhanger-y twist, with Milioti agreeing to follow Magnussen back to his high-tech sanctuary in exchange for trying to save her father’s life, and The A.V. Club got multiple perspectives on how and why Hazel came to that particular decision—both from Lee and Nutting and from Milioti herself. Earlier this year, Milioti also noted how excited she was for a then-hypothetical second season, saying it would give her a chance to try “the Russian doll of performing” since her character has to find new ways to lie to everyone in her life and work around the chip in her head. Milioti also teased that she wants to see her character get “ to the boss level of the video game” and follow Hazel as she gets stronger and stronger.