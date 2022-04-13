The first season of HBO Max’s Made For Love is an intense story about a toxic relationship told through the lens of dark sci-fi humor. Created by Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting, based on the latter’s book of the same name, the show premiered last April. The streamer has now released the trailer for season two, which arrives at the end of this month.

Made For Love follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) who trying to escape her 10-year marriage with her emotionally manipulative husband, Byron (Billy Magnussen), who also happens to be a billionaire tech genius. The two live in a futuristic mansion dubbed The Hub, and Byron has implanted a chip in his wife’s head that lets him see Hazel’s thoughts and feelings. Talk about being trapped. She escapes and lives with her reclusive father, Herbert (Ray Romano). The duo share an uneasy parent-child bond that improves by the end of season one. In the finale, Hazel moves back in with Byron so his tech can help cure Herbert’s cancer. The catch is that Herbert has no idea he’s moved in with them as well, thanks to the Hub’s technological advances.

As seen in the season two trailer, Herbert is still clueless and happily eating breakfast with his partner, a synthetic doll named Diane. “It’s 9:30 a.m. already, enough sitting around the breakfast table. Let’s go sit on the couch,” he says, echoing all of our lockdown schedules. Meanwhile, Hazel has reluctantly become part of Byron’s business. The two are taking fancy trips to Washington D.C., but Byron’s won’t last long because the FBI has sent an undercover agent to uncover his fraudulent schemes.

The show’s ensemble also includes Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, Raymond Lee, and Kym Whitley. The new season two additions are Patti Harrison, Chris Diamantopoulos, Paula Abdul (yes), Angela Lin, and Sarunas J. Jackson. Read more about what co-showrunners told A.V. Club about the show, and potential season two story ideas, last year.

Made For Love season two consists of eight episodes. It will begin with two on April 28, with two more dropping each week until May 19.