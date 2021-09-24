Good news for Dubeks, and fans of Dubeks, today, as HBO Max has confirmed that it’s ordered a third season of its deeply funny, viciously cutting showbiz satire The Other Two. No waiting around for two and a half years (and a switch from a network to a streaming service) this time, either, as news of the renewal comes just a single day after the series aired its second season finale, in which Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) are forced to make a tough decision between their irritating family, or their irritating careers.



And, really: We couldn’t be happier. The Other Two is, after all, one of the funniest comedies running at the moment, an endless parade of some of the sharpest jokes imaginable, delivered at rapid pace by a fantastic cast that also includes Case Walker, Wanda Sykes, Ken Marino, and the essentially perfect Molly Shannon, a woman who can make falling asleep with her eyes open simultaneously one of the funniest, and saddest, things you’ll see on TV all year.

Season two of the series put extra focus on Shannon (because why wouldn’t you?), as her character Pat rises to talk show success, becoming the new family member in whose shadow Brooke and Cary must toil in their pursuit of…well, anything, really. It was also a clear demonstration that series creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schnei der and their writers continue to have an amazing grasp on these characters, managing to blow their more absurd edges out to their limits without actually transforming them into caricatures. (Also, there’s nobody better at coming up with fake dumb TV shows that nearly seem like they should exist on network TV—shout out to all the Tickers and Tackers duking it out on Tik Tak Toe.)

No word yet on when season 3 of the series will arrive, but: Soon, please?