You’ve seen Game Of Thrones, but haven’t you always wondered what happened before all of that stuff happened? Okay, yes, we already have House Of The Dragon, which covers what happened nearly 200 years before all of that, but haven’t you always wondered what happened before all of that? Well, HBO just might have you covered, because Variety says that the network is “actively” discussing a second Game Of Thrones prequel that would take place about 100 years before House Of The Dragon.

The show would be about Aegon Targaryen I, a.k.a. Aegon The Conqueror, the guy who took over (almost) all of Westeros and united it into the Seven Kingdoms we know from the other two shows. He was the first ruler to sit on the Iron Throne, and he popularized the Targaryen trend of marrying and having children with close relatives. You know, all the stuff that people like from Game Of Thrones.

Skeptics may point out that, thematically, this all sounds like it would be pretty similar to House Of The Dragon, and… that might be the case. We don’t know how it’s going to shake out yet, because HBO doesn’t even have a writer attached to this potential project yet. As far as we can tell, Variety put an empty glass against a wall at HBO headquarters, heard someone suggest making a prequel to the other prequel, and then that’s all the information we really have. But hey, they need to something to fill time while we wait for more House Of The Dragon.

Interestingly, though, Variety’s sources also think there might be a “feature component,” which is to say a tie-in movie that sets up the show, as if a prequel to a prequel to one of the biggest TV shows ever needs to lay down a little groundwork in order to get audiences on board. Everyone will watch it, they’ll ask their nerdier friends/relatives to explain how this relates to regular Game Of Thrones, and then HBO will run the brand into the ground like Disney has with Star Wars and Marvel.