Head back to Apple TV Plus’ groovy Central Park with season 2 trailer

Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, and Kathryn Hahn voice the main roles in Apple TV+’s Central Park Photo : Apple TV+

It’s time to take another trip to New York City’s famed Central Park—or at least the animated version of it—in Apple TV+’s musical comedy Central Park. The streamer released the first trailer for the show’s second season, which premieres in June.

In the first season, we met Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom Jr.), the dutiful park manager who lives with his wife, a determined journalist named Paige (Kathryn Hahn), daughter Molly (voiced by Kristen Bell in season one, with Emmy Raver-Lampman taking over in season two), and son Cole (Tituss Burgess). Together, the family banded together to save the park from being purchased and ruined by a resentful and greedy land developer, the old Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci).

As seen in the trailer for season two, the Tillermans continue to stave off Bitsy’s evil plans, while Molly and Cole deal with their own coming-of-age problems. Paige is still gunning to expose the Mayor’s corruption, and Owen is, for some reason, optimistic as ever. Don’t worry, the preview also promises a lot of fun new original songs and the return of the show’s narrator, the busker Birdie, voiced by co-creator Josh Gad.

Gad created the series along with Bob’s Burgers” Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. The comedy’s voice cast also includes Daveed Diggs as Bitsy’s assistant Helen, who cannot wait for her boss to add her to the will, and Loki’s Eugene Cordero as Brendan Brandenham, the object of Molly’s affections.

The Umbrella Academy’s Raver-Lampman was added to the cast last year, after Kristen Bell announced she would no longer be voicing Molly, who is biracial. Bell will return for season two, but in a different role.

Central Park season two will premiere June 25 on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes, before changing to a weekly schedule, with a new episode out on Friday. The second half of the season will be out later in 2021. The show has also already been renewed for season three.