Heartstopper goes out with shots and tears in finale movie trailer In lieu of a fourth season, Netflix is offering Heartstopper Forever.

Young love always ends, either with the end of the relationship or the end of youth. This bittersweet truth underscores the trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the new Netflix movie that also serves as the finale to three seasons of Heartstopper. (The Summer I Turned Pretty, another teen romance drama, is currently working on the exact same plan over at Prime Video.) At the end of Heartstopper‘s third season, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) were starting to look at potential universities and plans for their future. The planning, of course, is always a bit of a different prospect than the reality of separating from your teenage friends and lovers.