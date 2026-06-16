Heartstopper goes out with shots and tears in finale movie trailer

In lieu of a fourth season, Netflix is offering Heartstopper Forever.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 16, 2026 | 1:34pm
Image courtesy of Netflix
Film News Heartstopper
Heartstopper goes out with shots and tears in finale movie trailer

Young love always ends, either with the end of the relationship or the end of youth. This bittersweet truth underscores the trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the new Netflix movie that also serves as the finale to three seasons of Heartstopper. (The Summer I Turned Pretty, another teen romance drama, is currently working on the exact same plan over at Prime Video.) At the end of Heartstopper‘s third season, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) were starting to look at potential universities and plans for their future. The planning, of course, is always a bit of a different prospect than the reality of separating from your teenage friends and lovers.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: 

Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?

Heartstopper Forever was originally intended to be a full fourth season of the show, which series creator Alice Oseman was openly advocating for in 2025. Forever seems to be something of a compromise, keeping the series from ending prematurely while also truncating the runtime—and thus likely saving a few bucks while making—the conclusion. The movie premieres on Netflix on July 17.

 
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