Netflix’s Heartstopper matures in its stirring third season

Heartstopper’s streak remains impressively unbroken. The YA rom-com returns for a great third season that puts its two leads through quite the wringer. Don’t worry: Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) successfully overcome difficulties with each other’s support. It’s always endearing to watch the genuine connection between them, which is underlined by the animated leaves, hearts, and lightning sparks fluttering on the screen. In the eight new episodes, the teens grow up as they confront classic problems that arrive at age 16, from university choices to sexual desires. All this happens in Heartstopper’s trademark voice—sweet but never cloying, breezy yet vital, and, of course, consistently wholesome.

In the stirring third season, Nick and Charlie evolve as a couple and take major steps in their relationship. But crucially, the writing emphasizes their individual identities. So far, the young love interests have been consumed by their feelings. This is undeniably cute, but who are Nick and Charlie outside of this tight-knit bond? What do they want out of life, and how do their friends and family members factor in? Heartstopper pursues these questions well, especially regarding Locke’s character.

The actor, who recently made his Marvel debut in Agatha All Along, tackles some of Charlie’s toughest, most vulnerable moments in season three. Charlie’s battles with body-image and mental-health issues intensify, pushing him to open up to his parents, sister, and best friends about his eating disorder. This season’s emotional fourth installment is a pertinent, sincere half-hour about the start of his healing journey (with Nick by his side through it all). The episode perfectly sums up Heartstopper’s many strengths. Using a welcoming, seemingly simple, and vibrant aesthetic, creator Alice Oseman weaves realistic coming-of-age stories through the lens of queer kids—but Charlie, Nick, and their friend group aren’t just checking off diversity boxes. They each get multidimensional arcs that are both messy and fulfilling, ones that unfold over well-paced 30-minute outings. And as always, the show’s inherent hopefulness is unlike anything else on TV right now, particularly in the YA genre.

Heartstopper captures the heightened nature of young love, the kind where even the touch of a hand feels world-halting. Losing one’s virginity is a huge topic of discussion not just for Nick and Charlie, but also Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney). Heartstopper is really giving us breakout stars alongside Locke and Connor (who’s currently in Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet and has Alex Garland’s Warfare in the pipeline). Finney shines as Elle, a Black trans girl who has to navigate dysmorphia and go after her artistic passion. (Finney was a scene-stealer in Doctor Who’s most recent season, too.) Meanwhile, Tara (Corinna Brown), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Isaac (Toby Donovan) remain the show’s reliable anchors, with Jenny Walser getting more screen time as Charlie’s concerned older sister.

While Charlie’s family life gets an expanded focus, Nick has to learn how to be with himself. It’s a tough task when he’s been attached at the hip with Charlie for the better part of a year since coming out as bisexual. He’s been so occupied with helping his partner that he’s neglected his goals. Luckily, Nick gets help from his aunt Diane, who’s played by a top-notch Hayley Atwell. (Side note: Consider this an official petition to bring Olivia Colman back as Nick’s mom so she shares space with Atwell for a solid British-actors convention.) That said, season three could have benefitted from a little more time with Nick and Diane, but it’s not a deal-breaker by any means.

If all this sounds too serious, know that Heartstopper is still very funny and charming. It’s a testament to the cast and crew that despite maneuvering hard topics, the show never fails to lighten the mood. (The pop needle drops and colorful settings help with this, too.) Season three also pushes boundaries by being slightly raunchier to match Nick and Charlie’s growing romance. They’re just horny teens who can’t help themselves, okay? Their impulses aren’t glossed over or turned into jokes; instead, they’re mined for awkward, adorable conversations. In being this relatable and affecting, Heartstopper cements its place as one of the year’s best TV shows. Hell, not even an unfairly brief cameo from Jonathan Bailey can detract from its many merits.

