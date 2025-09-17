The Summer I Turned Pretty isn't over after all

A film is 100% your look, Connie baby. The Cousins Beach crew will return for one last summer (for real this time, presumably) in a full-length movie written and directed by original book author Jenny Han. The news was announced at an event celebrating the series finale—which is basically just a season finale now—in Paris. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in a press statement. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

This season, teens and not-so-teens (including several members of The A.V. Club staff) tuned in week after week as The Summer I Turned Pretty rolled out what was originally sold as its endgame. The final episode aired just hours ago. We won’t spoil anything here, but this is sure to come as a welcome surprise for anyone who may have wanted a little more time with their favorite couple—whichever of the show’s multiple relationships that may be—after everything went down. Plot details are still under wraps, but Courtenay Valenti and Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios’ heads of film, streaming, and theatrical and global television respectively, said they were “proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter” in a joint statement.

The Summer I Turned Pretty film will presumably see the main trio of Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) reprising their roles. The show also starred Sean Kaufman (Steven), Rain Spencer (Taylor), Jackie Chung (Laurel), Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), and Isabella Briggs (Denise). Fans have been looking for easter eggs that could point to some number of bonus episodes all season. As the song in the “final” trailer said, “Anything could happen.” It’s what Susannah would have wanted.