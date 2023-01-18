You know things are bad when everyone either has to publicly defend themselves or apologize for working with you . At this point, anyone with a connection to J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter (and many who don’t!) have had to clarify their own views on her ongoing transphobia. That now includes cast members of the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game, specifically Sebastian Croft, who voices one of the two playable characters in the game.

After fans expressed their dismay at Croft’s involvement on Twitter, the Heartstopper star responded, “I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with. This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe whole heartedly [sic] that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

“I know far more now than I did 3 years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next 3,” the actor continued. “I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T.”

According to a Hogwarts Legacy FAQ, Rowling “is not involved in the creation of the game,” though the creators “collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game.” Per NME, WB Games president David Haddad addressed her continued controversy during a company Q&A.

“While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that world to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also,” he said. “And that means she’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree she has the right to hold her opinions.”