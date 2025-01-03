Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway Klum will return to the show that won her an Emmy when it relaunches on Freeform later this year.

Great news, designers: Heidi Klum is coming back to the runway. Project Runway, that is. The model-turned-host is returning to the series that made her an Emmy winner, according to People. The series, which initially aired on Bravo before moving to Lifetime and then back to Bravo, is destined for a new home in 2025 at Freeform.

No other details have yet been made available about this new version of the old version of the show, including whether Klum’s beloved co-host Tim Gunn will be coming back with her. The pair parted ways with the mothership to launch a new fashion series at Prime Video called Making The Cut. “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement at the time. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.” Making The Cut ran for three seasons on Prime. Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano took over hosting duties in season 17; Siriano has hosted the show solo since 2021.

The new Project Runway has been picked up for a 10 episode order at Freeform (the network formerly known as ABC Family), and will stream after the fact on Disney+ and Hulu. Two of the series’ original executive producers, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz from Alfred Street Industries, are staying on to usher in the show’s next era. “It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of Project Runway for a new generation,” Cutforth said in a statement (via Freeform press release). Lipsitz added, “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard ‘Project Runway’ fans but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas.”