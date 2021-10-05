Adele hasn’t released a new record since 25 back in 2015 , but she has such immense star power that she’s done her hardest to distract us from not getting new music for so long—she even hosted SNL last year. A lot has happened since the release of Adele’s third album , and s he’s ready to give us some heartbreak bops after her divorce. So get ready, because she’s ushering us into her 30 era with a new song on October 15.



The singer first teased the announcement on Monday, breaking her year long Twitter silence to tweet “Hiya babes!” after the official Twitter account for the site tweeted out “hello literally everybody.”



Adele then shared a preview on Tuesday morning for upcoming single, “Easy On Me.”

It’s only 21 seconds long, but like many of her previous hit singles, it’s a piano ballad, so hopefully it’ll carry the same emotional catharsis as “Someone Like You” and “Hello” from her last record.

Adele first teased 30 while celebrating her 31st birthday in 2019, capping off an Instagram post reflecting on her milestones by joking, “Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”



She’d also been caught by the paparazzi heading into a recording studio in New York City. When asked about new music on Instagram in 2020, Adele hinted that COVID had delayed her album release plans, asking fans to be patient.

Then, on October 1, billboards started popping up by landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building with the number 30, hinting that the album’s coming. She updated her social media accounts to match the billboards, confirming that yes, hello, it’s Adele coming back.

While there’s still no album release date announced yet, keeping it within theme and releasing it on October 30 wouldn’t be a bad idea, so we can weep this fall.

