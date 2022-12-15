Despite fan hopes that the sudden, uh, “ free space” in Henry Cavill’s upcoming filming schedule might mean an about-face on a shocking bit of news from Netflix a few weeks back, Deadline confirms tonight that, no: Henry Cavill is not coming back to play The Witcher again, no matter how many Supermen he isn’t.

Cavill announced that he’ d be giving up the part of Geralt Of Rivia, professional monster-hunting man, back in October; although he’ll appear in the show’s still-upcoming third season, his witchering duties for the fourth will be handed over to Liam Hemsworth. And that’s set in stone, per sources apparently close to the show, regardless of any other big casting changes in his life.

We’re referring, of course, to news that broke last night, when the actor revealed that he’d had the part of DC Studios’ Superman yanked out from under him like some sort of fancy Kryptonian rug, after James Gunn announced that the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned studio was going in a different direction for its next Superman movie. Although nobody’s ever said this in a professional capacity, it’s generally been assumed that Cavill walked away from Witcher at least in part because he’d been offered to take up the cape again after several years away from the part; it’s not for nothing that the announcement lined up closely with his cameo appearance in Black Adam, his first time playing Supes since 2017's Justice League.

All of which means that Henry Cavill, for the first time in a decade, is something of a free agent at the moment: No superhero obligations, witchers’ work, or even impossible missions on his dance card . (Although he’s currently on the hook for Matthew Vaugh n’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle, which has its own weirdness surrounding it .) It’ll be interesting to see what he does next, but it’s almost certianly not going to be getting coins tossed at him in exchange for decapitating a griffin.