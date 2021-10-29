Four of pop’s biggest stars headline the month in music: Adele is back with her first album in six years with 30, Taylor Swift reclaims more of her music with Red (Taylor’s Version), and Silk Sonic—the R&B superduo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak—drops its first full-length LP.

But that’s not all. There’s also new music from ABBA—the group’s first new material in 40 years—Diana Ross, and Damon Albarn. Plus, Radiohead drops Kid A Mnesia, a reissue of its acclaimed albums Kid A and Amnesiac.

Scroll down for the full list of November’s music releases.

November 5

ABBA, Voyage

Aimee Mann, Queens Of The Summer Hotel

Beanz, Tables Turn

Bent Knee, Frosting

Brian Fallon, Night Divine

Bullet For My Valentine, s/t

Connan Mockasin, Jassbusters Two

Curtis Harding, If Words Were Flowers

Diana Ross, Thank You

Emma Ruth Rundle, Engine Of Hell

Hana Vu, Public Storage

Hanson, Against The World

Hard Feelings, s/t [Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard & Amy Douglas]

Heart Attack Man, Thoughtz & Prayerz

Holly Humberstone, The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP

Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu, The Solution Is Restless

Lea Michele, FOREVER

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Future

Nation Of Language, A Way Forward

Noga Erez, Kids (Against The Machine)

Parcels, Day/Night

Penelope Isles, Which Way To Happy

Pip Blom, Welcome Break

Portico Quartet, Monument

Radiohead, Kid A Mnesia

Sloppy Jane, Madison

Schoolly D, Cuz Schoolly D’s Crazy

Serpentwithfeet, Deacon’s Grove

Snail Mail, Valentine

Spectres, Hindsight

Summer Walker, Still Over It

Tasha, Tell Me What You Miss The Most

The Horrors, Against The Blade

November 12

Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Garbology

Casper Skulls, Knows No Kindness

Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time

Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, Imposter

Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues

Idles, Crawler

Jon Hopkins, Music For Psychedelic Therapy

Land Of Talk, Calming Night Partner EP

Lee Ranaldo, In Virus Times

Little Mix, Between Us

Pip Blom, Welcome Break

Silk Sonic, An Evening with Silk Sonic

Speedy Ortiz, The Death Of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker...Forever

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Dodos, Grizzly Peak

November 19

Adele, 30

Between You & Me, Armageddon

Body/Dilloway/Head, s/t

Brian Wilson, At My Piano

Converge & Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I

Deap Vally, Marriage

Elbow, Flying Dream 1

Holy Other, Lieve

Ovlov, Buds

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof

Smile, Phantom Island [Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund]

Sting, The Bridge

Thank You Scientist, Plague Accommodations

The Darkness, Motorheart

November 26

Cynic, Ascension Codes

Ghoulja Boy, dreamcore

Julie Doiron, I Thought of You