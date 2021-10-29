Four of pop’s biggest stars headline the month in music: Adele is back with her first album in six years with 30, Taylor Swift reclaims more of her music with Red (Taylor’s Version), and Silk Sonic—the R&B superduo of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak—drops its first full-length LP.
But that’s not all. There’s also new music from ABBA—the group’s first new material in 40 years—Diana Ross, and Damon Albarn. Plus, Radiohead drops Kid A Mnesia, a reissue of its acclaimed albums Kid A and Amnesiac.
Scroll down for the full list of November’s music releases.
November 5
ABBA, Voyage
Aimee Mann, Queens Of The Summer Hotel
Beanz, Tables Turn
Bent Knee, Frosting
Brian Fallon, Night Divine
Bullet For My Valentine, s/t
Connan Mockasin, Jassbusters Two
Curtis Harding, If Words Were Flowers
Diana Ross, Thank You
Emma Ruth Rundle, Engine Of Hell
Hana Vu, Public Storage
Hanson, Against The World
Hard Feelings, s/t [Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard & Amy Douglas]
Heart Attack Man, Thoughtz & Prayerz
Holly Humberstone, The Walls Are Way Too Thin EP
Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen & Dave Okumu, The Solution Is Restless
Lea Michele, FOREVER
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Future
Nation Of Language, A Way Forward
Noga Erez, Kids (Against The Machine)
Parcels, Day/Night
Penelope Isles, Which Way To Happy
Pip Blom, Welcome Break
Portico Quartet, Monument
Radiohead, Kid A Mnesia
Sloppy Jane, Madison
Schoolly D, Cuz Schoolly D’s Crazy
Serpentwithfeet, Deacon’s Grove
Snail Mail, Valentine
Spectres, Hindsight
Summer Walker, Still Over It
Tasha, Tell Me What You Miss The Most
The Horrors, Against The Blade
November 12
Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Garbology
Casper Skulls, Knows No Kindness
Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time
Damon Albarn, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows
Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, Imposter
Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues
Idles, Crawler
Jon Hopkins, Music For Psychedelic Therapy
Land Of Talk, Calming Night Partner EP
Lee Ranaldo, In Virus Times
Little Mix, Between Us
Pip Blom, Welcome Break
Silk Sonic, An Evening with Silk Sonic
Speedy Ortiz, The Death Of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker...Forever
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Dodos, Grizzly Peak
November 19
Adele, 30
Between You & Me, Armageddon
Body/Dilloway/Head, s/t
Brian Wilson, At My Piano
Converge & Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I
Deap Vally, Marriage
Elbow, Flying Dream 1
Holy Other, Lieve
Ovlov, Buds
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof
Smile, Phantom Island [Björn Yttling and Joakim Åhlund]
Sting, The Bridge
Thank You Scientist, Plague Accommodations
The Darkness, Motorheart
November 26
Cynic, Ascension Codes
Ghoulja Boy, dreamcore
Julie Doiron, I Thought of You