Here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Though we won’t know if there’s going to be an Emmy award show due to the precariousness of the potential SAG-AFTRA and ongoing WGA strikes, the Television Academy is pushing forward with its annual celebration of all things HBO. Though all of the nominees are deserving, this will be the Academy’s last chance to throw some gold toward Bob Odenkirk, Bill Hader, and Brian Cox. Will they take this opportunity to honor Sarah Snook? Will they say “yes, chef” to The Bear? Is it finally time for the Emmys to recognize that I Think You Should Leave is the best damn sketch comedy show on television, even though it’s technically not eligible this year? Find out on September 18 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor



Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us



Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear



Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead To Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

The Circle



RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird



Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy



Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy



Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny, Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actress In A Drama Series



Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us



Jeremy Strong, Succession

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown



Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tobasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor, “One Way Out,” written by Beau Willimon



Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” teleplay by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer



Better Call Saul, “Point And Shoot,” written by Gordon Smith



Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” written by Peter Gould



The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time,” written for television by Craig Mazin



Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” written by Jesse Armstrong



The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” written by Mike White

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus



Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession



Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession



Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry



Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “wow,” written by Bill Hader

The Bear, “System,” written by Christopher Storer

Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” written by Mekki Leeper

Only Murders In The Building, “I Know Who Did It,” written by John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” written by Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” written by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble



Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones And The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beed

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Beef, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain,” written by Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island, written by Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble, written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, written by Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, “Stung,” teleplay and story by Janine Nabers, story by Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, written by Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart



Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Haim Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession



Melanie Lynskey, The Last Of Us



Storm Reid, The Last Of Us

Anna Torv, The Last Of Us



Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession



Lamar Johnson, The Last Of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us



Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live



Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary



Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso



Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

The Oscars

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch

Succession: Controlling The Narrative

The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode

Outstanding Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome To Wrexham

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race