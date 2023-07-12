Here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards

Though we won’t know if there’s going to be an Emmy award show due to the precariousness of the potential SAG-AFTRA and ongoing WGA strikes, the Television Academy is pushing forward with its annual celebration of all things HBO. Though all of the nominees are deserving, this will be the Academy’s last chance to throw some gold toward Bob Odenkirk, Bill Hader, and Brian Cox. Will they take this opportunity to honor Sarah Snook? Will they say “yes, chef” to The Bear? Is it finally time for the Emmys to recognize that I Think You Should Leave is the best damn sketch comedy show on television, even though it’s technically not eligible this year? Find out on September 18 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
Outstanding Drama Series
House Of The Dragon
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
Jury Duty
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Competition Program
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones And The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny, Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones And The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tobasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor, “One Way Out,” written by Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” teleplay by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, “Point And Shoot,” written by Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” written by Peter Gould
The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time,” written for television by Craig Mazin
Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” written by Jesse Armstrong
The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” written by Mike White
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry, “wow,” written by Bill Hader
The Bear, “System,” written by Christopher Storer
Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” written by Mekki Leeper
Only Murders In The Building, “I Know Who Did It,” written by John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play,” written by Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” written by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones And The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beed
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Beef, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain,” written by Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, written by Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble, written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, written by Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, “Stung,” teleplay and story by Janine Nabers, story by Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, written by Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Haim Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last Of Us
Storm Reid, The Last Of Us
Anna Torv, The Last Of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last Of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us
Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The 75th Annual Tony Awards
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
The Oscars
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch
Succession: Controlling The Narrative
The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode
The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode
Outstanding Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome To Wrexham
Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race