With the Screen Actors Guild Awards happening, we’re fully in the swing of the fabulous six or so months out of the year known as “awards season.” Everyone’s hopes are high for Oscars glory, everyone’s catching up on the big movies and TV shows they missed over the last year, and everyone’s already complaining about how Zack Snyder’s Justice League should’ve gotten more Oscars.

But this isn’t the Oscars, this is the SAG Awards, which is both a good opportunity to highlight the performances that others actors thought were impressive and an early indicator of what may or may not have a good showing during Oscars night.

The full list of nominees is below, with the winners bolded. We’ll update this list as the show goes on.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Squid Game

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare Of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)



Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)



Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

King Richard (Warner Bros)