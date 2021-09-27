For the upcoming Halloween season, Amazon Prime Video has some horrifying (both in a scary way and in a “this looks bad” way) offerings. On October 15, James Wan’s remake of the ‘90s teen thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives as a new batc h of teenagers have a murderous secret to hide. The now annual “Welcome to the Blumhouse” film series kicks off with a classic vampire flick from the horror specialists. In Black As Night, a resourceful and vengeful teenage girl spends her summer battling vampires terrorizing New Orleans. It’s similar to the reboot of another Sarah Michelle Gellar-led ‘90s teen classic—Buffy The Vampire Slayer—that never came to be.



If you’re looking to watch something which features an older crowd there’s Bingo Hell, which follows a senior citizen as she fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the glitz and glamou r ed bingo hall. You gotta love bingo balls spelling out “You lose” on the floor as a horrified grandma looks on. Bingo Hell is just one of the geriatric-centric horror flicks coming to Amazon Prime Video in October. Straight from the retirement home, The Manor (from you guessed it—Blumhouse!) follows Judith Albright, who after a stroke reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents.

Finally, the last of Blumhouse’s spooky offerings is Madres, starring Elpidia Carrillo and Tenoch Huerta, who play a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child. The two decide to move to a migrant farming community in ‘70s California, where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threate n their budding family.

Still looking for some spooky inspiration? Check out our guides to the best horror films on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Coming in October (Date TBA)

Fairfax, Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Amazon Original Series

Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Hightown: Season 1 (STARZ)

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Bingo Hell, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Black as Night, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony, Amazon Original Special (2021)

October 3

Prometheus (2012)

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Madres, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Manor, Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessy and Nessy, New episodes, Amazon Original Series

Pan y Circo, New episodes, Amazon Original Series

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

Akilla’s Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1‚ Amazon Original Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, New episodes, Amazon Original Series

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

October 29

Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1, Amazon Original Series