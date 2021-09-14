Since the launch of its Into The Dark series in 2018, Blumhouse has ben using its TV arm as a sort of greenhouse for growing new talent. And Gigi Saul Guerrero has seized the opportunity, writing and directing series highlight “Culture Shock”—a provocative, unpredictable horror story set on America’s southern border—for Blumhouse in 2019. Now, she’s re-teamed with the studio on a new streamer, Amazon Prime, for a colorful, campy new horror-comedy called Bingo Hell. And we’re debuting the exclusive trailer for the movie here on The A.V. Club.

Advertisement

Mexican acting veteran Adriana Barraza—who horror fans may recognize from Sam Raimi’s Drag Me To Hell, or Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels—stars as Lupita, a retiree in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Oak Springs who cares for her community like her own children. One way she does this is by sneaking a little extra money into the envelopes of winners at the bingo games she runs at the local communi ty center. But one day, Lupita very suddenly finds herself usurped by a garish new bingo hall, Mr. Big’s, whose prizes are suspiciously large and whose owner, Mr. Big (Richard Brake, a.k.a. The Night King on Game Of Thrones), has a sinister evil-preacher type of vibe. Greed, goop, and gambling ensue, for a horror tale with a delirious style reminiscent of the work of Stuart Gordon and a well-calibrated balance between real-world issues and outrageous fun.

Bingo Hell kicks off the second season of the Welcome To The Blumhouse series, which also features the New Orleans-set vampire film Black As Night, from director Maritte Lee Go (October 1) ; Madres, a grisly story set on an isolated ranch in ‘70 s California from Ryan Zaragoza (October 8) ; and The Manor, a “ gothic tale of terror with a modern twist” from Axelle Carolyn (October 8) .

Bingo Hell premieres on Amazon Prime on October 1.