If you’re someone who likes both prestige dramas and long-in-the-tooth animated franchises that no longer even have their big-name star, Amazon’s Prime Video platform sure has the month for you! And that month is January of 2022, which is when Amazon Prime Video will be getting both George Clooney’s The Tender Bar with Tye Sheridan and Ben Affleck and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania—a movie that Amazon picked up for (supposedly) something around $100 million.

The franchise has made a ton of money, so it probably wasn’t a foolish investment (especially since Amazon could easily make that money back by asking warehouse workers to take fewer bathroom breaks), but it’s still $100 million. Also on Amazon: original movie A Hero and original series As We See It.

They’re not Amazon Originals, but Prime subscribers can also watch Beasts Of The Southern Wild, Mission: Impossible IV—Ghost Protocol (the one where the Kremlin blows up and he runs through a sandstorm), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (the one where you should not go in there), and the wonderfully named Needle In A Timestack. The full list of what’s coming to Prime Video is below, followed by the list of what’s coming to the Amazon-owned free streaming service IMDb TV.

What’s coming to Prime Video in January 2022?

Available January 1

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push(2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)



Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

The Missing (2003)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Available January 5

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)

Available January 7

The Tender Bar - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Available January 10

Colombiana (2011)

Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)

Available January 12

A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)

The Intouchables (2012)

Squadgoals (2018)

Twinsanity (2018)

Available January 13

The Master (2012

Available January 14

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Available January 21

As We See It - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available January 28

Needle In A Timestack (2021)

What’s coming to IMDb TV in January 2022?

Available January 1

21 (2008)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) Alex Cross (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Despicable Me (2010)

Double Take (2001)

Fight Club (1999)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Labor Day (2013)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Megamind (2010)

Morning Glory (2010)

Project Almanac (2015)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rock Dog (2016)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016)

The Gambler (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The International (2009)

The Intervention (2016)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The Tourist (2010)

The Watch (2012)

Tombstone (1993)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available January 10

Nightcrawler (2014)

Available January 13

Final Score (2018)

Available January 17

Damsel (2018)

Available January 24

Judy Justice (Winter Premiere)

Available January 31

Won’t Back Down (2012)

