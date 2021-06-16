Here's what's coming to (and going from) Hulu in July

Bill & Ted and Barb & Star Photo : MGM / Lionsgate

You better whip out those culottes because Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is coming to Hulu in July, babies! And it would make for an excellent double feature with another joyful lil film featuring an iconic duo that also arrives next month: Bill & Ted Face The Music. We know the abundance of streaming content can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve put together some helpful guides to the best films and comedy movies on Hulu right now.



As for July, the usual first-of-the-month dump includes a handful of horror favorites, like 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, Open Water (and its lesser sequel), Beetlejuice, and the 1992 cult classic Sleepwalkers—a movie in which a man who turns into a cat and eats people has sex with his mom, who also turns into a cat and eats people. It’s a real banger. If you’re looking for something that’s actually good and not “good because it’s trash” (aren’t we all), Hulu is adding plenty of those, too: The Coens’ classic Fargo, the sublimely spooky Personal Shopper starring Kristen Stewart, the delightful David Wain rom-com satire They Came Together, Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere, and Justin Simien’s Dear White People.

Subscribers will unfortunately only have a month to watch several of July’s newest additions, including 28 Days Later and its sequel, and the RoboCop movies—all of which are expiring at the end of July, along with Predator, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, and For A Good Time... Call. The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in July is below, followed by everything that’s leaving the platform next month.

Available July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do...Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

Available July 2

Summer of Soul (2021)—Hulu Original

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Available July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Available July 4

Leave no Trace (2018)

Available July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13

Papillon (2017)

Available July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2—Hulu Original

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World... (2013)

Moffie (2021)

Available July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

Available July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere

Available July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1

My All-American (2015)

Available July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

Available July 16

McCartney 3,2,1 (2021)—Hulu Original

Available July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Available July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special

Available July 26

The Artist (2011)

Available July 27

The Resort (2021)

Leaving Hulu This Month

July 4

Warrior (2011)

July 9

Desierto (2015)

July 20

The Last Full Measure (2019)

July 21

Bolt (2008)

July 24

All The Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On The Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

July 27

For A Good Time, Call... (2012)

July 30

The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

July 31

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli’S Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

In The Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!Fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)