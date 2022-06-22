The dog days of summer are nearly upon us, and Hulu has plenty of new titles available in July 2022 to tempt you inside and out of the heat.



On the television side, the streamer would like to introduce Maggie, a new comedy about a psychic (Rebecca Rittenhouse) who happens to see a vision of her own future during a reading of her potential future husband (David Del Rio). If your favorite Disney Channel original series was That’s So Raven, this one should definitely be on your radar.

Hulu also has a couple original films debuting this month, including The Princess, starring Joey King and Dominic Cooper. It’s a sort of medieval Kick-Ass that subverts (or more accurately, stomps all over) the fairytale “damsel in distress” trope.

There’s also Not Okay, highly anticipated by a certain subset of TikTok for its bleach-blonde Dylan O’Brien. Zoey Deutch stars as a wannabe influencer whose greatest wish–followers!—comes true, but it’s all based on a very sensitive lie that involves surviving a terrorist attack. It’s a dark comedy for the Internet age in the vein of Ingrid Goes West (which, by the way, is leaving Hulu on July 2).

Check out the full list of everything coming to and leaving Hulu this month (below).

What’s coming to Hulu in July 2022?

Available July 1

The Princess (2022)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

Available July 2

Asking For It (2021)

Available July 5

Ginger’s Tale (2020)

Available July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1

Available July 7

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

Available July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

Available July 9

Gold (2021)

Available July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

Available July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

Available July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Available July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

Available July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Available July 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

Available July 17

The Hater (2022)

Available July 18

The Cursed (2021)

Available July 19

Aftershock (2022)

Available July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

Available July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

Available July 24

Topside (2022)

Available July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

Available July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere

Available July 29

Not Okay (2022)

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

Available July 31

A Day To Die (2022)

Client 9 (2010)

What’s leaving Hulu in July 2022?

Leaving July 2

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Leaving July 3

Leave No Trace (2018)

Leaving July 8

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar (2021)

Leaving July 10

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)

Leaving July 12

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

Leaving July 13

My All-American (2015)

Leaving July 14

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)

Leaving July 24

Rattlesnakes (2019)

Zoo-Head (2019)

Leaving July 25

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Leaving July 31

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The A-Team (2010)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Armored (2009)

The Big Year (2010)

Blind Date (1987)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Center Stage (2000)

Cyrus (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Flintstones (1994)

Grandma (2015)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hitch (2005)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

November Criminals (2017)

Nowhere To Run (1993)

Once Upon A Time In America (1984)

The Other Guys (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

The Program (1993)

Push (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock Of Ages (2012)

The Runaways (2010)

Sideways (2004)

Single White Female (1992)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

The Vow (2012)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Water For Elephants (2010)

We Own The Night (2007)

Wolf (1994)

The Wolfman (2010)